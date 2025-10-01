National

Behala Friend’s Club Durga Puja Pandal: “Nabanna” And The Echoes Of Famine - In Photos

This year, Behala Friends’ Club presents “Nabanna”—a theme that reflects the aftereffects of war through hunger, wounds, and genocide. The pandal signifies economic downfall and global hunger, mourning the countless lives lost in wars of power. By drawing a poignant connection between the Bengal Famine of 1942 and the present famine in Gaza, the pandal weaves history and reality together. Its expression is deepened by the thematic artistry of the installation and the evocative penmanship of poet Naama Hasan.