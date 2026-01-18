Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

Police detained 12 people in Bareilly’s Mohammadganj village for offering namaz at a vacant house without permission.
Action followed villagers’ objections and circulation of a video showing prayers inside the house.
Those detained were granted bail, while police are searching for three others and continuing the inquiry.
Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district detained 12 people on Sunday after they were found offering namaz inside a vacant house in a village, an activity officials said was carried out without prior permission, according to PTI.
The incident took place in Mohammadganj village, where a video purportedly showing people praying inside the empty house surfaced on social media and began circulating widely. Taking note of the video and local complaints, police said they intervened to prevent a possible breach of peace, PTI reported.
SP (South) Anshika Verma said the police received information from villagers that the vacant house was allegedly being used as a temporary madrasa for several weeks. “Conducting any new religious activity or gathering without permission is a violation of the law. Strict action will be taken if such activities are repeated,” she said, while appealing to residents to maintain peace and law and order.
According to PTI, police reached the spot after some villagers objected to prayers being held regularly at the house and informed the authorities. The gathering was stopped, and 12 people present at the site were detained as a precautionary measure.
Police said the detained individuals were challaned under sections related to breach of peace and were later produced before a magistrate, who granted them bail. Efforts are ongoing to trace three other persons who are reportedly absconding, PTI reported.
A preliminary inquiry revealed that the vacant house belongs to a person identified as Hanif and was being used temporarily for Friday namaz, police said. When authorities sought documents or written permission for holding prayers at the location, none could be produced.
Officials added that the video circulating online has been taken into account as part of the ongoing investigation, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)