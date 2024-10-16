Bahraich Violence: ADGP Chases Away Mob With Pistol In Hand, Town Under Massive Security Cover

Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich remains tense after communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, killing a man and leaving about half a dozen people injured. The tensions have led to the affected area of Bahraich - Maharajganj town - being virtually cut off with mobile and broadband internet suspended.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the communal violence in Maharajganj, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Tuesday, as markets remained shut and people stayed indoors for a second day in a row amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel.
Bahraich Violence | Latest Updates
What Happened In Bahraich: On Sunday, October 13, Ram Gopal Mishra (22) was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich's Maharajganj area. The incident sparked protests and prompted heavy security deployment in the area and a police crackdown, leading to the arrest of at least three suspected rioters and detention of around 50 others on Monday.
Bahraich Violence Victim's Funeral: Scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked in the funeral cortege of the victim as tension escalated with angry crowds out in the streets indulging in arson and vandalism on Monday. The last rites of Ram Gopal Mishra were performed amid heavy security. Protests were held at several places and slogans raised against police and other officials, as forces conducted flag marches parallelly. Angry protesters set some shops, houses and vehicles ablaze.
Over 50 Nabbed, Mobile Internet Snapped, Markets Shut: Over 50 people have been were nabbed after the communal violence in Maharajgaj town, officials said on Tuesday, as markets remained shut and people stayed indoors for a second day in a row amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel. The markets in other parts of the district were open. A private internet service provider told PTI that internet services were expected to resume by Wednesday.
FIRs Filed: A senior official at the superintendent of police's office said all arrests were preventive except for two accused, who were arrested in connection with Sunday's violence. Three FIRs are known to have been lodged over the violence on Sunday and Monday while the process to lodge some more complaints was on, the PRO of the SP Bahraich said. DIG (Devipatan Range) Amrendra Prasad Singh told PTI after the incident an FIR was lodged at the local Hardi police station against six named and four unnamed accused for alleged murder and violence. "Those booked are Abdul Hameed, his son Sarfaraz alias Rinku, Faheem, Raja alias Shahid --all four of Maharajganj -- Nankau and Maroof Ali -- both from Rehua Mansoor village -- and four unknown persons under the relevant provisions of the BNS," Singh said.
Massive Security In Bahraich: After the Sunday communal violence, a large contingent of security forces was deployed in the area by within 24 hours to bring the situation under control. A total of 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with additional police forces from Gorakhpur zone, have been deployed to monitor the district, as per reports. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, who reached the district on Monday, remained camped on Tuesday as well. He said security and patrolling are being ensured in the 20-km radius of Maharajganj.
ADGP Yash's Video Goes Viral: Witnesses said the intervention by ADGP Amitabh Yash on Monday helped to improve the situation and the rioters did not return. Videos of Yash chasing away some people with a pistol in his hand went viral on social media. "A crowd had gathered from all sides. At one place, they had burnt two motorcycles, while at another place, two other vehicles were burnt down. It was here that Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash stepped in, and chased the anti-social elements, who were in an inebriated state. The chase was relatively long," an eyewitness told PTI on Tuesday.
CM Meets Bahraich Violence Victim's Kin: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met the family of the Bahraich communal violence victim and said the culprits of this unforgivable incident will not be spared. The chief minister directed immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family and benefits under other welfare schemes, said BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh, who accompanied the parents and the wife of the victim, Ram Gopal Mishra, to the meeting in Lucknow.
Opposition Slams UP Govt: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Monday condemned the violence in the district and held the UP government responsible for it. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also expressed concern over the law-and-order situation in Bahraich, asking the state government to make ensure peace and security of people's lives. Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the violence in Bahraich was a conspiracy of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and "tukde tukde" gang.