Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path

An FIR was filed by police in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya over the theft of nearly 4,000 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh from the Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located at the high-security area near the Ram temple.
An FIR was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station following a complaint on August 9 from a representative of Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, the firm that set up the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Tuesday.
"As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Rampath and 96 projector lights were installed on Bhakti Path. Till 19 March, all the lights were there but after an inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing," Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, said in the complaint.
Till now around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights have been stolen by some unknown thieves, Sharma added.
According to the FIR, the firm became aware of the theft in May but filed the complaint on August 9.
Ayodhya got a major revamp under a big project ahead of the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in the holy city.
Ayodhya got a major revamp under a big project ahead of the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in the holy city.