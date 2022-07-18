Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Attempts Of Forces To Harm India's Interests Must Be Thwarted: PM Modi

PM Modi said that today a large part of the budget earmarked for the purchase of defence equipment is being spent on procurement from Indian companies.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 6:44 pm

Attempts of forces, be it from within India or abroad, to harm the country's interests must be thwarted effectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while highlighting the need for a 'whole-of-government approach" to combat myriad national security challenges.

In an address at a naval seminar, Modi said national defence is no longer limited to borders but has a much broader ambit and the armed forces and other stakeholders must work together to bolster the country's military capabilities.

He said as India establishes itself on the global stage, there have been constant attacks on it through misinformation and disinformation campaigns. The prime minister said his government has developed a new defence ecosystem in the country to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

Related stories

Gujarat: AAP Holds Statewide Protests Against PM Modi's 'Revadi Culture' Remark

PM Modi Urges For A Productive Monsoon Session As Govt Lines Up 32 Bills In Parliament

Modi Thanks Madhya Pradesh Voters For BJP's Win In Local Polls

"In the last eight years, we have not only increased the defence budget, but we have also ensured that it is useful in the development of defence manufacturing ecosystem in India itself," he said.

"Today, a large part of the budget earmarked for the purchase of defence equipment is being spent on procurement from Indian companies," he said.

The prime minister said India's defence imports have come down by about 21 per cent in the last four-five years and the country is now moving fast from being a major defence importer to becoming a significant exporter.

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Global Stage Naval Seminar Military Capabilities Domestic Defence Manufacturing National Security Challenges India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'