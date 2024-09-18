Atishi Becomes Third Woman Delhi CM Following Sushma, Sheila | Looking Back

Atishi was appointed as the new Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday after Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post making her the third woman CM in the history of the national capital following the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.
Atishi staked claim to form a new government where she played a critical role especially during Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21, 2023, in the excise policy case. Appointed to the cabinet in March last year, she has been pivotal in maintaining governance and advancing the AAP's agenda.
This places her in a significant historical context, paralleling past female leaders of Delhi: Sheila Dikshit, who served as Chief Minister for 15 years, and Sushma Swaraj, who led for 52 days in 1998.
Atishi Appointed As Delhi CM
Atishi's rise from adviser to the Delhi government to a prominent cabinet member in the absence of senior AAP leaders is being described as both "phenomenal" and "meteoric."
The 43-year-old, who manages the highest number of portfolios in the Delhi government, will be only the third woman, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit, to serve as Chief Minister of the national capital.
Atishi was unanimously selected as Chief Minister-designate during a legislature party meeting on Tuesday.
In her initial remarks after being appointed to succeed Arvind Kejriwal, she expressed her gratitude to him, referring to him as her "elder brother."
Atishi, chosen as CM just months before the Delhi elections, faces a critical challenge as she steps into her new role. Her responsibilities include leading cabinet meetings to expedite crucial projects and policies, such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Electric Vehicle 2.0 Policy.
Atishi As Delhi Minister
A founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi played a significant role in shaping its policies and was a key member of the 2013 Manifesto Drafting Committee. Known for her articulate advocacy, she has been a steadfast voice for the party’s principles.
Her commitment to political change is rooted in her past experiences. Atishi spent seven years in a Madhya Pradesh village focusing on organic farming and progressive education, which strengthened her dedication to political reform.
Despite joining AAP in 2013, she initially worked behind the scenes as an adviser on education policies and only entered electoral politics in 2019. In that year, she contested the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir but was defeated.
Before entering politics, Atishi dropped her surname, Marlena, to avoid any misinterpretation of her political affiliations. During the 2019 elections, she faced intense scrutiny and accusations from her opponent, which led to emotional moments at press conferences.
In 2020, Atishi contested and won a seat in the Delhi Assembly from Kalkaji. Her induction into the cabinet came at a time of crisis following the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the then Deputy Chief Minister, in the excise policy case.
With Sisodia and another key aide, Satyendar Jain, both resigning, Atishi stepped up, managing multiple portfolios including finance, public works, and education.
During this tumultuous period, Atishi managed governance and defended the party against various criticisms. She took action during the Delhi water crisis and even went on hunger strike to demand Delhi's water share from Haryana.
As a leading figure in AAP, Atishi’s rise to Chief Minister is not surprising, given her strong track record and close alignment with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
Her role in Delhi’s education revolution, including improving school infrastructure and introducing the Happiness Curriculum, underscores her significant contributions.
Atishi's Academic Background
Her academic background includes a Bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and postgraduate degrees in Education and History from the University of Oxford.
Sushma Swaraj, First Female CM Of Delhi
Sushma Swaraj made history as Delhi's first female Chief Minister when she assumed office in October 1998.
Her term was brief, lasting only 52 days, yet it was a significant milestone in her distinguished political career.
Swaraj took charge amid a crisis for the BJP, which faced internal instability and public discontent due to rising onion prices.
This turmoil led to the resignation of two previous BJP Chief Ministers just before the 1998 Assembly elections, placing Swaraj in a challenging position.
Twenty-six years later, Atishi's appointment as Delhi's Chief Minister mirrors this historic moment.
Both Swaraj and Atishi became Chief Ministers just months before crucial Assembly elections during times of crisis within their respective parties.
Swaraj’s short tenure marked a crucial point for women in Indian politics, highlighting their leadership potential. Her legacy extends beyond Delhi, as she is remembered nationally for her prominent presence in Indian politics and BJP.
Shiela Dikshit, Longest-Serving CM Of Delhi
Sheila Dikshit served as Delhi's Chief Minister for 15 years, from 1998 to 2013, making her the longest-serving chief minister of the city.
Her leadership brought three consecutive electoral wins for the Congress party and saw significant improvements in Delhi’s infrastructure, including the expansion of the transport network and enhancements in education and healthcare.
At 60, Dikshit made history as the first woman to lead the capital, earning a reputation for effective governance and public service.
Her legacy endures through the lasting impact of her policies on Delhi’s political and developmental landscape.