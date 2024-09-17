AAP Names Atishi As New Delhi CM After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign

In this file photo Delhi Minister Atishi during AAP workers' meeting, in New Delhi. Atishi will be new chief minister of Delhi, all AAP MLAs unanimously accept Kejriwal's proposal forwarding her name.
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Education Minister Atishi during the interaction with Delhi government school students who qualified NEET and JEE this year, in New Delhi.
In this file photo Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena greets Atishi as then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal looks on after they took oath as Delhi Ministers, in New Delhi.
AAP Delhi president Gopal Rai and other party leaders address the media to announce the name of the new CM of Delhi Atishi at Civil lines in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Atishi arrives for a meeting of the legislative party at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Gopal Rai arrives for a meeting of the legislative party at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot arrives for a meeting of the legislative party at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj arrives for a meeting of the legislative party at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.
In this file photo Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi arrives to address a press conference, in New Delhi.