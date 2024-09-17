National

AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Remarks Against New Delhi CM Atishi

The AAP has demanded Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after she made controversial remarks against the new CM of Delhi, Atishi.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and New CM of Delhi Atishi
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (L) and New CM of Delhi Atishi (R) Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal following her controversial remarks about Atishi, who has been announced as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, replacing Arvind Kejriwal. Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey has accused Maliwal of aligning with the BJP and betraying the party's trust.

“Swati Maliwal takes a Rajya Sabha ticket from the AAP but reads out the BJP’s script,” Pandey declared. “If she has even a shred of dignity, she should resign as a Rajya Sabha MP and seek a BJP ticket for her next political venture.”

AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns - | Photo: PTI
AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns

BY Outlook Web Desk

The call for Maliwal’s resignation highlights the ongoing rift between her and the AAP. This discord was ignited by Maliwal’s recent accusation that Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had assaulted her at Kejriwal’s residence. Maliwal has accused the AAP of victim-shaming in response to her allegations.

In a scathing critique of Atishi's appointment, Maliwal took to social media to voice her discontent. She described the choice of Atishi as a "sad day for Delhi" and alleged that Atishi's family had previously fought to prevent the execution of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru. Maliwal further labeled Atishi as a "dummy CM" and accused her parents of engaging in a political conspiracy.

“Today is a very sad day for Delhi. A woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi,” Maliwal wrote on X. “Although Atishi Marlena is just a ‘dummy CM’, this issue relates to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi.”

The controversy surrounding Maliwal escalated after the AAP announced that Atishi, the current Education Minister of Delhi, would succeed Kejriwal as Chief Minister after he resigned from his position on Tuesday. She shared a video in which she is strongly criticising Atishi.

Maliwal’s strained relationship with the AAP has been evident since March, when she publicly criticized the party and its leadership following the arrest of Bibhav Kumar. Kejriwal has responded to Maliwal’s accusations by calling for a fair investigation, noting that there are conflicting accounts of the incident.

The AAP picked Atishi as the new Chief Minister on Tuesday, two days after Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the top post. Atishi has been a key figure in the Delhi government and the only female minister in the Cabinet. She has been a prominent member of the AAP since 2013, gaining recognition for her role in the Jal Satyagraha movement in Madhya Pradesh in 2015.

Atishi - via Suresh K Pandey for Outlook
Atishi Singh | AAP's Firefighter

BY Avantika Mehta

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs GAW Match
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  4. Will Pakistan Host Champions Trophy? ICC Delegation To Inspect Arrangements From Sept 17-21
  5. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Bangladeshi Players Sweat It Out Ahead Of Series Opener - In Pics
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Manolo Marquez's Men Look To Continue JFC Dominance
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Can Reach 1,000-Goal Milestone If He Looks After Body: Jorge Andrade
  3. Man City Vs Arsenal, EPL: Haaland Form Making Gunners 'Laugh', Says Jorginho
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  5. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  3. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  4. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  5. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  4. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish
  5. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
  2. AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Remarks Against New Delhi CM Atishi
  3. Kejriwal’s Resignation A Political Spectacle Or An Ethical Move? | Analysis
  4. Kolkata: CP Vineet Goyal Made ADG STF, Manoj Verma Appointed As New CP Following Protesting Doctors' Demands
  5. Explosion At Firecracker Factory In UP’s Firozabad Claims 5 Lives, 11 Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  2. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  3. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav