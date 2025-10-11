Speaking at the national annual stakeholders’ consultation on “Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India,” organised by the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Supreme Court in collaboration with UNICEF India, the CJI said that despite constitutional and legal guarantees, many girls in the country continue to be denied fundamental rights and basic necessities for survival. Reported PTI, he warned that this persistent vulnerability exposes them to a disproportionately high risk of sexual abuse, exploitation and harmful practices such as sex-selective abortions, female genital mutilation, trafficking and child marriage.