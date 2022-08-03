Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At 434, Mumbai Logs Highest Covid-19 Cases Since July 9; One Dies, 282 Recover

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 10,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,52,794.

undefined
At 434, Mumbai Logs Highest Covid-19 Cases Since July 9; One Dies, 282 Recover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 8:21 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, up from 329 a day ago and the highest daily count since July 9, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 11,25,740 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll increased to 19,652, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The metropolis has registered the highest number of cases since July 9 when the daily tally stood at 499. On July 12, as many as 420 new patients of the disease were detected in the financial capital.

Related stories

Nagaland Logs 13 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra Records 1,932 fresh Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths; Active Tally At 12,321

J-K Records 739 New Covid Cases

On Tuesday, the city had logged 329 COVID-19 cases, but no fresh death.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 10,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,52,794.

A day before, 5,785 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,03,982 after 282 more people recovered from the respiratory disease, leaving the city with 2,106 active cases, said the bulletin.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. Of the 434 new COVID-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.025 per cent between July 27 and August 2, while the case doubling rate was 2,830 days.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Vaccine Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule