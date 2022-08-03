At 434, Mumbai Logs Highest Covid-19 Cases Since July 9; One Dies, 282 Recover

Mumbai on Wednesday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, up from 329 a day ago and the highest daily count since July 9, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 11,25,740 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll increased to 19,652, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The metropolis has registered the highest number of cases since July 9 when the daily tally stood at 499. On July 12, as many as 420 new patients of the disease were detected in the financial capital.

On Tuesday, the city had logged 329 COVID-19 cases, but no fresh death.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 10,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,52,794.

A day before, 5,785 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,03,982 after 282 more people recovered from the respiratory disease, leaving the city with 2,106 active cases, said the bulletin.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. Of the 434 new COVID-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.025 per cent between July 27 and August 2, while the case doubling rate was 2,830 days.

-With PTI Input