Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assembly Polls In Punjab Now On Feb 20 In View Of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

In a statement, the Commission said polls would now be held on February 20. It coincides with the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly Polls In Punjab Now On Feb 20 In View Of Guru Ravidas Jayanti
14th February polls in the Punjab Elections have been postponed to the 20th. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 4:06 pm

Accepting a demand by the state government and various political parties, the Election Commission decided on Monday to hold the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, the BSP and other organisations had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birth anniversary on February 16.

Related stories

No Ticket To Punjab CM Channi's Brother Shows Congress Used Him For Votes: Raghav Chadha

Punjab Polls: 15 Lakh People Respond To AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' Drive

BJP, SAD (Sanyukt), PLC Seek Postponement Of Punjab Assembly Polls In View Of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The parties had said that several followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to exercise their franchise on February 14 as they would be travelling for the festivities. Sources in the poll panel said there have been precedents when the EC had rescheduled assembly polls and bypolls after announcing the election schedule. In October 2013, the EC had tweaked certain dates for the assembly polls in Mizoram to be held in November 2013.

A bye-election, again in Mizoram, in April 2014 was rescheduled and the date of phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was changed in March 2012 due to similar reasons, including religious beliefs of voters and the then prevailing law and order situation. The EC statement said that after consideration of all facts made available, it had announced the schedule for Punjab assembly polls on January 8 under which notification for the election was to be issued on January 21.

According to the earlier schedule, single-phase polls in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa were to be held together on February 14. It noted that the Commission has received several representations from the state government, political parties and other organisations drawing attention towards the movement of a large number of devotees from Punjab to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations on February 16.

"They have also brought to the notice that a large number of devotees start moving for Varanasi around a week before the day of celebration and keeping the poll day on February 14 will deprive a large number of electors of voting. In view of this, they have requested to shift the poll date a few days after February 16," the poll watchdog said.

The Commission said it has also taken inputs from the state government and chief electoral officer of Punjab in this regard and its decision is based on new facts emerging out of the representations, inputs from the state government and CEO, precedent and all facts and circumstances in the matter.

According to the revised schedule, notification will now be issued on January 25 and the last date filing nomination is February 1. The date of scrutiny of nominations will be February 2 and the last date for withdrawal will be February 4. The counting of votes will be on March 10 for all the five poll-going states -- UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Punjab CM Election Commission BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles