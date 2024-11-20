National

Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap

News Wrap - November 20: Read the major news stories of the day, from Assembly elections highlights to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Jharkhand assembly elections phase one west bengal bypolls wayanad
First phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand today, November 13 Photo: PTI
Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes highlights of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In international news, check the West Asia updates and a 'new phase' of Ukraine war.

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 20:

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%

The 2024 assembly polls in Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22% after the voting concluded for all 288 seats on November 20.

Maoist-infested Gadchiroli topped the turnout count with 69.63% while Mumbai city recorded the lowest turnout with only 49.07%.

Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, who was contesting against CM Eknath Shinde, was booked for allegedly possessing cash and alcohol and planning to distribute the same in turn of votes.

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. READ DETAILS

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2

Voting for the 38 assembly seats has concluded for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. Altogether, 528 candidates - comprising 472 men, 55 women, and one third-gender person - were in the running.

About 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM in 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting in the second and final phase ended.

The highest turnout of 76.16 per cent was reported from Jamtara district, followed by 75.88% from Pakur, 72.46% from Deoghar and 72.01 per cent from Ranchi. READ DETAILS

Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War

After Ukraine's missile attack on Russia supported by the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday saying that any attack on his country supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack.

The revised document highlights Russia’s hardened stand which allows nuclear response to any massive aerial assault or attacks threatening Russia's sovereignty.

As the world marked 1000 days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has now entered a "new phase." The revised doctrine was in response to approval of a missile attack on Russia by US President Joe Biden. READ FULL STORY

West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages

West Asia continues to remain a volatile hotspot as Israel's military campaign in Gaza and Lebanon. Israeli forces killed 12 Palestinians in an airstrike on Jabalia al-Balad in northern Gaza on Wednesday. In Lebanon, three Lebanese troops were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an army base in the southern town of Sarafand, while at least 17 civilians were injured, according to the country's military and Ministry of Public Health.

This brings the total number of people killed in Lebanon since the war began between Hezbollah and Israel to 3,544, with over 15,000 injured. READ FULL STORY

Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil

India have been crowned the winners of the women's Asian Champions Trophy after beating China 1-0 at the Rajgir Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20.

The only goal of the final came in the third-quarter after Deepika put India ahead with a back-handed strike into the far corner after a penalty corner.

However, the high of the goal came falling down as minutes later, Deepika missed the penalty stroke after a stunning save from the Chinese goalkeeper. READ FULL STORY

