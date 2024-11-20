West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages

UN to vote again on Gaza truce: The UN Security Council is expected to vote on another draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in its latest attempt to exert pressure to end the war. However, the draft could be blocked by the United States, Israel's main ally. The latest draft of the resolution demands "an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" in Israel's war on Gaza and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

Netanyahu offers $5m reward for captives freed from Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated an offer to pay Gazans who turn over Israeli hostages, increasing the reward to $5 million for each captive, after previously suggesting Israel would pay “several million” for their recovery.

“To those who want to leave this entanglement, I say: Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way out for himself and his family,” the prime minister said. “We will also give $5 million for every hostage. Choose. The choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back.”