Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam To Set Up National Centre For Disease Control Unit

The Assam government is expediting arrangements for setting up National Centre for Disease Control unit in its Kamrup Metropolitan district.

undefined
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a police officer at a health centre AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 11:24 am

The Assam government will set up a National Centre for Disease Control unit at Rani in Kamrup Metropolitan district, state Minister Keshab Mahanta has said. 

Mahanta selected the land, adjoining the community health center at Rani in West Guwahati, for the purpose on Friday. During his visit to the site, he directed the officials to expedite the necessary formalities so that the process of setting up the center can begin soon.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has selected Assam along with four other states for setting up NCDC centers under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Besides Guwahati, the other places are Dehradun, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. NCDC centers focus on the research, treatment, and control of infectious diseases, such as Japanese Encephalitis, Malaria, and Covid.

Related stories

Assam Records 800 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

Flood Condition Further Improves In Assam

Assam Aiming At Meeting 50% Of Power Demand Through Solar Energy By 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tags

National Assam Kamrup Metropolitan District Keshab Mahanta Union Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare Ayushman Bharat Scheme Japanese Encephalitis Covid
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022