Assam Minister Reviews Flood Situation In Barak Valley

Assam Tourism and PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Barak Valley and the relief measures being provided to the affected people.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to Barak Valley, took account of the government grants being provided to flood-affected people during a meeting with officials concerned, a release said.

Officials of the Water Resources Department were instructed to take up necessary steps to avoid any further flood-like situations in the coming days.

He said more sophisticated equipment will be provided to civic authorities to clear out drains and solve the water-logging issue.

The minister also discussed in detail the future course of action with the officials concerned.

He said steps should be taken to clean canals and generate public awareness to avoid littering that causes clogging of drains.

Malla Baruah said schools damaged by flooding will get assistance.

He also enquired about post-flood diseases and health camps organized for the affected people.

He asked the Veterinary Department to get medicines required for cattle and organize health camps for animals, if necessary.

Legislators from the Valley, including Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihirkanti Som, Kaushik Rai, Khaliluddin Majumder, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Silchar, regarded as the 'Gateway of Barak Valley', was severely affected by flooding with most parts of the city remaining under water for over 20 days.

