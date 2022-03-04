Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Assam Logs Six Fresh COVID Cases, Tally At 7,24,150

The day's positivity rate also declined to 0.20 per cent from 0.31 per cent on Wednesday.

Assam records a dip in COVID-19 cases PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 1:36 pm

Assam reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, three less than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 7,24,150, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 6,639 with no fatality reported during the day while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other ailments. The current death rate in the state is 0.92 per cent, the bulletin said.

The day’s positivity rate also declined to 0.20 per cent from 0.31 per cent on Wednesday. The number of samples tested during the day was 3,062 as against 2.897 on the previous day while the total samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,14,412.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 122 on Thursday, a slight decrease from 130 on the previous day. Kamrup Metropolitan and Dhubri reported two new cases while one each was reported from Kamrup Rural and Darrang districts.

As many as 14 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, the bulletin said. The number of coronavirus patients who recuperated from the disease in the state has risen to 7,16,042 with the recovery rate at 98.88 per cent. The bulletin also said 4,33,48,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

With PTI Inputs

