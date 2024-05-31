National

Assam: 6 Dead, 1.98 Lakh People Affected; Life Comes To Standstill At Districts As Flood Situation Worsens |Details

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), altogether 1,98,856 were affected in the districts of Nagaon, Karimganj, Hailakandi, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. Taking cognisance of the severity of the situation, the Management Authority and Dima Hasao Police have issued an advisory against travelling at night, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route.

People wading through water as flood situation worsens in Assam | Photo: PTI
Assam's flood situation continues to exacerbate following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal with over 1.98 lakh people affected in nine districts, and one more person drowning to death, officials said. It has been reported that one person drowned to death in Hailakandi district, pushing the toll in the state to six due to floods and rain since Tuesday, while 18 others were injured.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has directed the district commissioners to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people.

The ASDMA is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all the departments and response agencies to face any eventuality, the officials said.

Assam flood: Heavy rain alert, rivers flowing above danger level

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of heavy downpour and thunderstorms in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Dhubri and South Salmara districts on Thursday.

Rivers Brahmaputra and Barak, along with its tributaries, are flowing above the danger mark at several places in the affected districts. River Dhansiri in Golaghat district was also flowing above the danger level with several low-lying areas getting submerged.

Assam Flood: Devastation in numbers

  • According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), altogether 1,98,856 were affected in the districts of Nagaon, Karimganj, Hailakandi, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

  • Cachar is the worst affected district with 1,02,246 people reeling under flood waters, followed by 36,959 in Karimganj, 22,058 in Hojai and 14,308 in Hailakandi, among others, it said.

  • A total crop area of 3,238.8 hectares has also been washed away, while 2,34,535 animals have been impacted.

  • A total of 35,640 people have taken shelter in 110 relief camps with the highest of 19,646 in Hojai, followed by 12,110 in Cachar, 2,060 in Hailakandi and 1,613 in Karimganj.

  • Life came to a standstill in the three districts of Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao, while intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms have been reported from the other affected districts on Thursday.

  • In Barak Valley's Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi districts, the Barak river and its tributaries Longai, Kushiara, Singla and Katakhal were flowing above the danger level at several locations, showing a rising trend, while four embankments were damaged in Karimganj.

  • In Silchar, which had witnessed devastating floods in 2022, several areas have been affected by water-logging with movement of people and traffic affected.

  • In “severely-affected” Dima Hasao district, normal life has been impacted due to relentless rain, crippling road connectivity throughout the district, officials said.

  • The Haflong-Silchar road has been completely cut off after a section was washed away near Harangajao, while the Haflong-Harangajao route is blocked by multiple landslides, they said.

Assam flood: Authority issues advisory

  • Taking cognisance of the severity of the situation, the Management Authority and Dima Hasao Police have issued an advisory against travelling at night, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route.

  • Train services, cancelled or short-terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route, are yet to be restored, the officials said.

  • Ferry services in the state remained suspended for the third consecutive day, while all schools and educational institutions were closed in the affected districts.

