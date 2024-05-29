Cyclone Remal: Waterlogged Roads, Uprooted Trees And Damaged Vehicles In Aftermath Of Severe Cyclonic Storm | In Pics

Residents wade through a waterlogged street of Haiderpara area after a rainfall, in Siliguri.
Villagers near a damaged road after heavy rains following the landfall of Cyclone Remal at Singi Mari near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam.
A vehicles damaged by a tree that fell on it amid strong winds following landfall of Cyclone Remal, at Bishalgarh near Agartala.
A vehicle passes by children playing on a waterlogged road after a heavy rainfall in the aftermath of the Cyclone 'Remal', in Guwahati.
Villagers shift cows to safe place from flood-hit Baldakhal village after the landfall of the Cyclone Remal, on the outskirts of Agartala.
People on a waterlogged street after the landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Kolkata.
Boats and ferries halt at the bank of River Brahmaputra after the cancellation of the ferry service due to landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati.
Cars crushed under a tree that fell in a storm after the landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.
A school bus damaged by a tree that fell in a storm following the landfall of Cyclone Remal, at Dhekiajuli, in Sonitpur, Assam.
Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soldiers carry a boat during a rescue operation after landfall of Cyclone Remal, in the flooded village of Baldakhal on the outskirts of Agartala.
An uprooted tree after the landfall of the Cyclone Remal, at Amtali near Agartala.