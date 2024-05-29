National

Cyclone Remal: Waterlogged Roads, Uprooted Trees And Damaged Vehicles In Aftermath Of Severe Cyclonic Storm | In Pics

The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' hit the coasts between West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday midnight, causing large amount of destruction and even loss of lives. In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, several north eastern states including Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Guwahati and Agartala have been lashed with heavy rains, killing over 30 people. Rescue forces have been on alert and carrying out operations to help people.