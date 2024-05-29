National

Cyclone Remal: Waterlogged Roads, Uprooted Trees And Damaged Vehicles In Aftermath Of Severe Cyclonic Storm | In Pics

The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' hit the coasts between West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday midnight, causing large amount of destruction and even loss of lives. In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, several north eastern states including Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Guwahati and Agartala have been lashed with heavy rains, killing over 30 people. Rescue forces have been on alert and carrying out operations to help people.

Rains in Siliguri | Photo: PTI

Residents wade through a waterlogged street of Haiderpara area after a rainfall, in Siliguri.

1/11
Rains in Nagaon
Rains in Nagaon | Photo: PTI

Villagers near a damaged road after heavy rains following the landfall of Cyclone Remal at Singi Mari near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam.

2/11
Vehicles damaged in Agartala
Vehicles damaged in Agartala | Photo: PTI

A vehicles damaged by a tree that fell on it amid strong winds following landfall of Cyclone Remal, at Bishalgarh near Agartala.

3/11
Waterlogged road in Guwahati
Waterlogged road in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

A vehicle passes by children playing on a waterlogged road after a heavy rainfall in the aftermath of the Cyclone 'Remal', in Guwahati.

4/11
Flood-hit Baldakhal village in Agartala
Flood-hit Baldakhal village in Agartala | Photo: PTI

Villagers shift cows to safe place from flood-hit Baldakhal village after the landfall of the Cyclone Remal, on the outskirts of Agartala.

5/11
Waterlogged street in Kolkata
Waterlogged street in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

People on a waterlogged street after the landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Kolkata.

6/11
Ferry service cancelled in Guwahati
Ferry service cancelled in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Boats and ferries halt at the bank of River Brahmaputra after the cancellation of the ferry service due to landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati.

7/11
Cars crushed under a tree in Guwahati
Cars crushed under a tree in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Cars crushed under a tree that fell in a storm after the landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati.

8/11
Stone quarry collapse in Aizawl
Stone quarry collapse in Aizawl | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.

9/11
Damaged school bus Sonitpur
Damaged school bus Sonitpur | Photo: PTI

A school bus damaged by a tree that fell in a storm following the landfall of Cyclone Remal, at Dhekiajuli, in Sonitpur, Assam.

10/11
TSR soldiers during a rescue operation in Agartala
TSR soldiers during a rescue operation in Agartala | Photo: PTI

Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soldiers carry a boat during a rescue operation after landfall of Cyclone Remal, in the flooded village of Baldakhal on the outskirts of Agartala.

11/11
An uprooted tree in Agartala
An uprooted tree in Agartala | Photo: PTI

An uprooted tree after the landfall of the Cyclone Remal, at Amtali near Agartala.

