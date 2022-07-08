Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Flood: Centre Rolls Out Over Rs 324 Crore Fund As Advance Share For State Disaster Response Force

Flood and mudslides this year have resulted in the death of 187 people in Assam, besides causing loss of property and damage to infrastructure.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 8:20 am

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 324.40 crore as advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund for 2022-23 to Assam, which has been hit by flood and landslides at several places this year.

The state government had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for release of the second installment of the central share for undertaking relief measures in the calamity-affected areas.

'This will help combat the current floods and also in making provisions for flood victims,” Sarma tweeted.

Flood and mudslides this year have resulted in the death of 187 people in the state, besides causing loss of property and damage to infrastructure.

Related stories

Assam Floods: Celebs Say It’s High Time To Find A Solution

Assam Flood Situation Improves; 2 More Die, 9.68 Lakh Hit

Assam Floods 2022: Ground Report From Kampur At Nagaon District

An Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had recently visited some of the flood-affected areas to assess the damage.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Flood Centre State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Fund Flood Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer