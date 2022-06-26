Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Assam Cabinet Partners With The Railway Ministry To Boost Connectivity In The State

The Assam Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, has approved the formation of a joint venture company between the state and the railway ministry in order to facilitate connectivity in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma PTI

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 9:53 am

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved the formation of a joint venture company between the state government and the railway ministry to increase the railway network in the state, a minister said.

In Assam Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (ARIDCL), the state government will hold a share of 51 percent and the ministry the remaining 49 percent, Water Resources Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said. The ARIDCL will ensure speedy implementation of ongoing projects, besides working out possible financing avenues, he said.


The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also discussed the issue of resolving the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The cabinet approved an additional Rs 126.75 crore for the implementation of the relief package for ex-employees of Nagaon and Cachar paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL). The Council of Ministers also decided to allow Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited to undertake pay revision for its employees, Hazarika said.

The cabinet gave its nod to a one-time scheme for reducing the late payment of fitness fees for vehicles as a Covid relief measure for the transport sector and the owners can apply online within three months to avail of the benefits. It also approved the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment), 2022 for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and streamlining the existing taxation regime by incorporating 'Green Tax' on older vehicles, Hazarika said.


The Council of Ministers approved the procurement of handloom items directly from indigenous weavers without involving middlemen through a specially developed portal. It also decided to launch a program, 'Arohan' for classes nine to twelve from 2022-23 with an allocated budget of Rs 5.96 crore to guide talented students in the 13-18 age group and approved the process of transfer of teachers through a portal, Hazarika added. 

