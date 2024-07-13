National

Assam: 15 Injured As Drunk Man Goes On Rampage With SUV In Silchar; Stopped By Bad Road

As per reports, from hitting vehicles to people, the man refused to stop before a bad road came on his way, police said. It has been reported that the SUV first hit three people near the municipal office and ended up injuring three more at Capital Point on his way to exit.

Representational Image | Photo: X/@AnnuKaushik253
Fifteen people sustained injuries in Assam's Silchar as a man in allegedly inebriated condition went on a rampage with his SUV on Friday night. As per reports, from hitting vehicles to people, the man refused to stop before a bad road came on his way, police said.

It has been reported that the SUV first hit three people near the municipal office and ended up injuring three more at Capital Point on his way to exit. After that, it struck three motorbikes and some e-rickshaws at Trunk Road near the radio station, police said.

As the rampage went on, people started following the SUV on their two-wheelers. The vehicle came to a stop at the Tennis Club Point as it could not move forward due to the bad condition of the road, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and took the car along with the driver into custody, they added.

Several bottles of liquor were found in the car, a police officer said.

"A total of 15 people were injured in the incident," he said. 

