Friday, Aug 05, 2022
ASI To Hoist Tricolour At 150 Heritage Sites Across India

It also said that as part of the celebrations for the 75th year of Independence, the ASI will hoist the national flag at 150 monuments across the country. There are a total of 3,693 heritage sites in India protected by the ASI.  

The national flag will be hoisted at 150 heritage sites across India on Independence Day

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:36 pm

The national flag will be hoisted at 150 heritage sites across India on Independence Day to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an Archaeological Survey of India official said on Thursday. According to the official 150 centrally-protected monuments will be illuminated in tricolour which is expected to start in a few days.

Cleanliness campaigns would be launched at 750 monuments across the country, the ASI said in a statement. As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ASI has already announced free entry for all visitors to all its monuments, sites and museums from August 5 to 15.

Also, the 37 circles of ASI will conduct different programmes such as tree plantation drives, school 'samvaads', lectures, and raising awareness among school children, the statement said. Freedom fighters and Padma awardees will attend the programmes and flag hoisting ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

