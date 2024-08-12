National

Kejriwal Moves SC Against Delhi HC’s Verdict On His Arrest In Excise Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has moved Supreme Court against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest by CBI in excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved Supreme Court against Delhi High Court’s verdict upholding his arrest by the CBI in an alleged corruption case related to excise policy case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld the arrest of the Kejriwal as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The appeal has been filed by Kejriwal in the top court, a lawyer associated with the case told PTI.

Arvind Kejriwal And wife Sunita Kejriwal
Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20

BY PTI

The high court, while upholding his arrest, had asked Kejriwal to move the trial court first for seeking regular bail.

AAP supremo Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Sent To CBI Judicial Custody Till July 12 In Excise Policy Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Visuals from a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Names Kejriwal and His AAP As Accused In Chargesheet

BY Outlook Web Desk

