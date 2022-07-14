Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Arunachal Reports 45 New Covid-19 cases, Highest Single-Day Spike In Fortnight

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:47 am

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose to 64,792 on Thursday as 45 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in a fortnight.

The single-day recovery, however, surpassed the fresh infections as 51 people were cured of the disease. Arunachal Pradesh had reported 35 cases on the previous day.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state, which had remained Covid-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1, much like other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh was registering single-digit cases before July 1. The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 15, followed by eight in Lohit district and five in Namsai.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 205 active cases, while a total of 64,291 people have been cured of the disease so far, with the recovery rate at 99.23 per cent, he said. The administration has thus far tested over 12.77 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 204 on Wednesday.

-With PTI Input

