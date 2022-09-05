Arunachal Pradesh CM Hails Teachers For Making Education 'A Vibrant Sector’

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday applauded the role of teachers, especially those posted in interior places, in shaping the future generation of the state and making education a vibrant sector.

Attending the Teachers’ Day celebration here, the chief minister expressed gratitude to the teachers for imparting quality education to students despite facing several hardships in terms of facilities.

“Though Arunachal Pradesh has been a late starter in almost all sectors, including education, the contribution of our teachers in making education a vibrant sector is immeasurable,” he said.

The role of teachers has increased manifold in modern times due to the advent and influence of the internet with its easy accessibility, the chief minister said. “We cannot avoid the influence of the internet on the formative years of a student but as teachers, we can surely guide them to use the web for positive development and knowledge gain,” he said.

Citing a lack of adequate infrastructure in several schools in the state, the chief minister said that under the National Education Policy, the state government is committed to rebuilding all dilapidated schools and providing basic facilities for students as well as teachers so that they can concentrate on quality education.

Rebuilding and refurbishing exercises of schools have already begun in a phased manner and by 2030 all required infrastructural requirements would be fulfilled, Khandu said.

He asked Chief Secretary Dharmendra to call upon the deputy commissioners and deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) to take stock of each school in their jurisdiction and submit the reports to the government for further action.

On complaints of shortage of teachers in the state, Khandu said that there are 3,600 government and government-aided schools in the state as of date with 16,000 teachers.“If posting of teachers is rationalised, there will be an adequate number of teachers for all schools,” the chief minister said.

Directing the education department to evolve and implement a robust mechanism for rational transfer and posting of teachers, Khandu urged the Arunachal Teacher’s Association (ATA) to cooperate and assist in the department’s endeavour in this regard.

He said that the state government has already approved the recruitment of a sufficient number of teachers through the state public service commission to meet the demand. On poor management of schools, especially in rural areas, Khandu advocated reviving the system of school management committees involving local community members.

He said earlier schools were looked after by village community members that ensured proper functioning of the educational institutions. The lone Arunachal State University at Pasighat will start functioning this year, he said.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the chief minister gave away state awards to 31 teachers working in government and government-aided schools for their meritorious service in imparting quality and moral education to the students.

