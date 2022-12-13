Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Arunachal Clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Indian Army; Calls For High Level Meeting

Arunachal Clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Indian Army; Calls For High Level Meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 11:22 am

The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff.

"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," the defence minister said.

"I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it," he said. 

The chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said.

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said. 

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK.

In view of the clash in Arunachal Pradesh, Singh has also called for a high-level meeting in New Delhi. 

The meeting will be attended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, all three service chiefs-Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

India-China troops clash in Arunachal

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

(With PTI Inputs)

