Army Vehicle Attacked Near Gulmarg In North Kashmir, Injuries Reported

An army vehicle was ambushed by militants in the Botapather area of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, leaving at least three army troopers injured, according to reports.
However, officials have yet to confirm the incident. This attack comes on the heels of another incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where a labourer, Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was shot and injured just hours earlier.
This is the second attack in Ganderbal in the past 72 hours. It follows a deadly militant attack three days prior, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including five non-local workers and a local Kashmiri doctor, Dr. Shahnawaz of Nayidgam, Budgam. The victims included two officers and three labourers.
The Ganderbal attack was the worst on civilians in recent months and occurred just after Omar Abdullah took his oath of office following his party's victory in the 8 October election.
