Six Including Non-Locals And Doctor Killed In Militant Attack In The Valley

In a deadly militant attack in the Valley, at least six people including five non-local workers and a local Kashmiri doctor have been killed. Militants opened fire at the base camp of a construction company at Gagangeer in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.
“The terror incident has been reported from Gagangeer, Ganderbal and the area has been cordoned off by security forces,” police said in a brief statement.
Two of the five non-local staff killed were officers, while three were labourers. The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr Shahnawaz of Nayidgam, Budgam. Soon after the incident, the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack in a post on X, stating, “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area.”
“I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.”
“The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local & non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar,” Omar said.
Member of Parliament for Srinagar, which includes Ganderbal, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, said, “It is heart wrenching to know that the death toll from today’s dastardly attack on labourers camp has reached six and many still critical.”
“I am further saddened by the news that one deceased among others is Dr Shahnawaz who belongs to Nayidgam, one of my neighbouring areas in Budgam. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the families of those killed in this tragic incident,” Mehdi said.
The attack was condemned by other political parties including People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad and Peoples Conference (PC) among others. Mehbooba called the attack a “senseless act of violence” while Azad described it as “an act against humanity.” “The enemies of peace must be dealt with firmly. My condolences to their families and prayers for the injured!”
This is the second deadly incident after Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The killings at Ganderbal took place two days after a bullet-ridden body of a migrant worker was found near Rambiara river in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
“A deeply troubling report of yet another terrorist attack on migrant labourers has surfaced from Ganderbal. Barely 48 hours ago, a non-local labourer was killed in Shopian. These despicable attacks appear to be deliberate attempts to disturb peace,” CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said.
“Culprits must be brought to book and punished. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the victims' families,” he added.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on civilians at Gagangeer, Ganderbal. He has reiterated the Government's determination to deal firmly with such acts of terrorism and reaffirmed security forces' resolve to eliminate terror elements. The Lieutenant Governor has spoken to senior officials and directed them to intensify the anti-terror ops in the area.
In a post on X, he wrote: "I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces. Our brave personnel are on the ground & they will ensure terrorists pay a very heavy price for their action. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families in this hour of grief".