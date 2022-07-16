Army Forces Drone To Retreat Near LoC In J&K’s Poonch

A drone was spotted flying along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and it was forced to retreat after Army personnel opened fire, official sources said on Saturday.

The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Gahti sector on Friday night, they said.

The alert troops opened fire and the flying object returned back to the Pakistani-occupied Kashmir side, the sources said.

Following the incident, the Army and the police launched a search operation in the area, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

