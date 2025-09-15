Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

And in the wider world, democracy faces questions of another kind. Does it hinge on who loses or wins an election in the United States—Trump or Biden? Will protectionist tariff wars reshape the global democratic framework? What can we make of the United States' hasty exit from Afghanistan in 2021 (Fear of the Taliban, August 21, 2021). Seen from the perspective of women, was that exit from occupation a push away from, or towards, democracy in India's neighbourhood?