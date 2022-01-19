Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Aparna Yadav Finally Joins BJP; Here Is Everything About Her

The daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav has been already voicing her open support to BJP. Though her joining is not a surprise for analysts, however the timing ahead of UP Assembly elections is certainly significant.

Aparna Yadav Finally Joins BJP; Here Is Everything About Her
Mulayam Singhs daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:08 pm

Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh's younger daughter-in-law has finally put speculateions to rest. 

With just days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Aparna Yadav joined BJP.

Here is everything you need to know about Aparna Yadav

  • Aparna Yadav is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is married to Pratik Yadav—the younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav
     
  • Aparna Yadav had contested 2017 state assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt. However, she couldn’t succeed, while lost the seat to Rita Bahuguna Joshi, now with BJP
     
  • In the past on several occasions, Aparna Yadav has been voicing her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, including NRC (National Register of Citizens) against her erstwhile party stand
     
  • She hit headlines in 2017, when she was seen meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a cow shelter
     
  • Aparna Yadav has also been vehemently supporting Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh
     
  • The analysts have been predicting her joining BJP. Her timing of joining BJP, just ahead of the elections and also at a time when many backward caste leaders were deserting BJP in UP is significant
     
  • She also runs an organisation, bAware—involved in women's issues. Besides, her organisation is also actively involved in providing shelter to cows
     

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold