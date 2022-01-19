Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh's younger daughter-in-law has finally put speculateions to rest.
With just days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Aparna Yadav joined BJP.
Here is everything you need to know about Aparna Yadav
- Aparna Yadav is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is married to Pratik Yadav—the younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav
- Aparna Yadav had contested 2017 state assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt. However, she couldn’t succeed, while lost the seat to Rita Bahuguna Joshi, now with BJP
- In the past on several occasions, Aparna Yadav has been voicing her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, including NRC (National Register of Citizens) against her erstwhile party stand
- She hit headlines in 2017, when she was seen meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a cow shelter
- Aparna Yadav has also been vehemently supporting Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh
- The analysts have been predicting her joining BJP. Her timing of joining BJP, just ahead of the elections and also at a time when many backward caste leaders were deserting BJP in UP is significant
- She also runs an organisation, bAware—involved in women's issues. Besides, her organisation is also actively involved in providing shelter to cows