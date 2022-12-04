Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
AP Govt Accords Civic Reception To President Murmu

AP Govt Accords Civic Reception To President Murmu

As she visited Vijayawada for the first time, Droupadi Murmu was felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government.

President Draupadi Murmu
President Draupadi Murmu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 1:14 pm

President Droupadi Murmu was on Sunday felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government at a civic reception in Vijayawada, on her maiden visit to the state.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her with the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.

The Governor, Chief Minister, Union Minister, and Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception on her arrival at the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.

She later proceeded to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where the Governor hosted a banquet in her honour.

Tags

National Vijayawada Droupadi Murmu Andhra Pradesh AP Government Raj Bhavan Governor Chief Minister Union Minister
