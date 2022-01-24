Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Anti-CAA Protests: Sedition Charges Against Sharjeel Imam Framed By Delhi Court

Multiple charges, including Sedition, have been framed against Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested after making allegedly inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA-and-NRC protests in 2019.

Multiple charges, including sedition have been framed against anti-CAA protestor Sharjeel Imam - PTI

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 5:32 pm

A Delhi court on Monday framed multiple charges, including sedition, against anti-CAA and NRC protestor and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made by him during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.  

“Charges are being framed under sections 124 (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of UAPA,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered. 

As per the prosecution, Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to “cut off” Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. 

In his defense, Imam had earlier told the court that he is not a terrorist and his prosecution is a “whip of a monarch rather than a government established by law”. Whereas, the prosecution claimed that violent riots took place pursuant to Imam's speech.  

Sharjeel is in judicial custody since January 2020.

Related stories

'Didn't Call For Violence In Anti-CAA Speech': Sedition-Accused JNU Student Sharjeel Imam

TISS Students Who Shouted Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sedition Case

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, in which it alleged that he allegedly gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Central Government and instigated the people which led to the violence in December 2019.

Tags

National Anti-CAA Protests National Register Of Citizens (NRC) Sedition JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University)
