Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal, Champions League: Spurs Claim Narrow Win In North London

An early own goal from goalkeeper Luiz Junior gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over visiting Villarreal. Thomas Frank's maiden Champions League match as a coach got off to the ideal start just four minutes in, when Luiz Junior somehow bundled the ball into his own net after coming to gather a straightforward Lucas Bergvall cross. Yet Spurs failed to build on that gift during a clash lacking in cutting-edge quality at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Villarreal, who had never beaten an English side in the Champions League in 14 attempts prior to kick-off, came out after the interval looking the more threatening of the two sides, but were still unable to register a shot on target during the entire 90 minutes.