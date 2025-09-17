Football

Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal, Champions League: Spurs Claim Narrow Win In North London

An early own goal from goalkeeper Luiz Junior gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over visiting Villarreal. Thomas Frank's maiden Champions League match as a coach got off to the ideal start just four minutes in, when Luiz Junior somehow bundled the ball into his own net after coming to gather a straightforward Lucas Bergvall cross. Yet Spurs failed to build on that gift during a clash lacking in cutting-edge quality at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Villarreal, who had never beaten an English side in the Champions League in 14 attempts prior to kick-off, came out after the interval looking the more threatening of the two sides, but were still unable to register a shot on target during the entire 90 minutes.

UEFA Champions League: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham players walk off the pitch after the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

2/10
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal
UEFA Champions League: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven pulls Villarreal's Alberto Moleiro during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

3/10
Champions League 2025-26: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Lucas Bergval, right, scores during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

4/10
Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal
Champions League 2025-26: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Villarreal's Sergi Cardona holds Tottenham's Pedro Porro during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

5/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Joao Palhinha, left, and Villarreal's Dani Parejo fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

6/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus, left, and Villarreal's Sergi Cardona fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

7/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Richarlison, top, heads the ball over Villarreal's Santiago Mourino during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

8/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal
Champions League Soccer Match: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Villarreal's Santiago Mourino, left, and Tottenham's Xavi Simons run for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

9/10
Spain Soccer Champions League: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Spain Soccer Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Villarreal's Santiago Mourino, left, and Tottenham's Xavi Simons run for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

10/10
Spain Soccer Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal
Spain Soccer Champions League: Villarreal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus receives the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London.

