NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

Admission Process and Fees

Candidates allotted seats in the MCC round 2 seat allotment must report to their designated college campus between September 18 and September 25. They must carry original documents, NEET admit card, scorecard, class 10 and 12 certificates, ID proof, caste certificate (if applicable), and two passport-size photographs, for verification. A requisite fee, as specified in the allotment letter, must be paid in person or online by the deadline; failure to do so will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Important Dates

Round 2 Result Release: Today

Reporting to College: September 18–25

Seat Confirmation Deadline: September 25, 5 PM

Vacant Seat Reporting: September 26–27

No further transfer or upgradation requests will be entertained after the reporting window. Candidates who remain unallotted or wish to upgrade can participate in the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 if eligible.