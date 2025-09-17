NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Result will be released today on the MCC portal. Aspirants can check their results by logging in with their application number and password.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment
Summary
  • NTA will publish the NEET UG Round 2 Result 2025 today.

  • Candidates must complete admission formalities by September 25.

  • The MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 result determines new seat allotments.

  • Report to allotted colleges or forfeit seats; no further transfers permitted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 result today on the official MCC portal. Aspirants who registered for the second counselling phase can view their NEET UG Round 2 Result 2025 by logging into the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website using their application and password. The announcement follows the conclusion of seat choice locking and processing by the MCC.

How to Check MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

  2. Click on the “NEET UG 2025 counselling” section and select “MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment.”

  3. Enter your NEET roll number, date of birth, and security code.

  4. Your MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling result and allotted college details will display.

  5. Download and print the allotment letter for admission formalities.

Admission Process and Fees

Candidates allotted seats in the MCC round 2 seat allotment must report to their designated college campus between September 18 and September 25. They must carry original documents, NEET admit card, scorecard, class 10 and 12 certificates, ID proof, caste certificate (if applicable), and two passport-size photographs, for verification. A requisite fee, as specified in the allotment letter, must be paid in person or online by the deadline; failure to do so will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Important Dates

  • Round 2 Result Release: Today

  • Reporting to College: September 18–25

  • Seat Confirmation Deadline: September 25, 5 PM

  • Vacant Seat Reporting: September 26–27

No further transfer or upgradation requests will be entertained after the reporting window. Candidates who remain unallotted or wish to upgrade can participate in the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 if eligible.

Related Content
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Details

The MCC conducted the counselling in multiple rounds to ensure fair seat distribution across government, private, and deemed medical colleges. The NEET UG 2025 counselling result for Round 1 allocated a majority of seats; Round 2 addresses seat vacancies from withdrawals and resignations. Merit and preference – reflecting candidate rank and chosen courses – guide the allotment process. Prospective MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH students should monitor the MCC portal for any updates, including special mop-up rounds for vacant seats.

Published At:
