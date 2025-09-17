Al-Nassr Vs FC Istiklol LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Side Seek Opening Day Victory

AFC Champions League semi-finalists Al-Nassr FC will look to get past their Tajikistan’s opponents. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will look to kick-start its continental campaign on a strong note when it hosts Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. Earlier, their Group D opponents FC Goa suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa. Catch the live action from the continental football clash at the Al -Awwal Park

17 Sept 2025, 11:25:38 pm IST Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: H2H Total matches: 2

Al Nassr won: 1

Istiklol won: 0

Draws: 1

17 Sept 2025, 11:13:30 pm IST Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa Result FC Goa suffered a heart-breaking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa on Wednesday, at the Fatorda Stadium. Reziq Bani Hani and Nizar Al-Rashdan scored for the visitors. The Gaurs next play in the away fixture against Tajikistan side FC Istiklol on October 1.

17 Sept 2025, 10:59:03 pm IST Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Starting XIs The chosen XI ⚡ #ACLTwo pic.twitter.com/3jqZqN2bqj — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 17, 2025 Ҳайати «Истиқлол»-и Тоҷикистон дар бозии даври аввали Лигаи чемпионҳои Осиё бо дастаи «Ал-Наср»-и Арабистони Саудӣ.



⚽️⚽️⚽️



Состав футбольного клуба «Истиклол» на матч первого тура группового турнира Лиги чемпионов АФК с командой «Аль-Наср». pic.twitter.com/ifGrGdbIhC — FC Istiklol Dushanbe (@fcistiklol_2007) September 17, 2025

17 Sept 2025, 10:56:28 pm IST Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FC Istiklol Predicted XI Klub Istiklol Goalkeeper: Xasanov

Defenders: Suslov, Chobanov, Turkaj, Tabrez

Midfielders: Romish, A. Chalilov, Okoro, Exson, M. Chalilov

Forward: Dejkoni

17 Sept 2025, 10:49:21 pm IST Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Al-Nassr's XI In Their Last Fixture Al-Nassr used the following lineup, in a 4-4-2 formation: Al-Najjar, Boushal, Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, and Yahya; Coman, Brozovic, Ângelo, and Mané; João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo.