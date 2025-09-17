Al-Nassr Vs FC Istiklol LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Side Seek Opening Day Victory

Al-Nassr Vs FC Istiklol LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Cristiano Ronaldo-led side Al-Nassr are in action against FC Istiklol. Catch the live action from the continental football clash at the Al-Awwal Park

Outlook Sports Desk
Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League Elite Soccer Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale: Cristiano Ronaldo
AFC Champions League semi-finalists Al-Nassr FC will look to get past their Tajikistan’s opponents. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will look to kick-start its continental campaign on a strong note when it hosts Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. Earlier, their Group D opponents FC Goa suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa. Catch the live action from the continental football clash at the Al -Awwal Park
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: H2H

  • Total matches: 2

  • Al Nassr won: 1

  • Istiklol won: 0

  • Draws: 1

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa Result

FC Goa suffered a heart-breaking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa on Wednesday, at the Fatorda Stadium. Reziq Bani Hani and Nizar Al-Rashdan scored for the visitors.

The Gaurs next play in the away fixture against Tajikistan side FC Istiklol on October 1.

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Starting XIs

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FC Istiklol Predicted XI

Klub Istiklol

  • Goalkeeper: Xasanov

  • Defenders: Suslov, Chobanov, Turkaj, Tabrez

  • Midfielders: Romish, A. Chalilov, Okoro, Exson, M. Chalilov

  • Forward: Dejkoni

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Al-Nassr's XI In Their Last Fixture

Al-Nassr used the following lineup, in a 4-4-2 formation: Al-Najjar, Boushal, Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, and Yahya; Coman, Brozovic, Ângelo, and Mané; João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in Al Nassr vs FC Istiklol?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been left out of the squad by head coach Jorge Jesus, according to Saudi daily Al-Riyadhiah.

