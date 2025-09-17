Al-Nassr Vs FC Istiklol LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Side Seek Opening Day Victory

Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: H2H
Total matches: 2
Al Nassr won: 1
Istiklol won: 0
Draws: 1
Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa Result
FC Goa suffered a heart-breaking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Zawraa on Wednesday, at the Fatorda Stadium. Reziq Bani Hani and Nizar Al-Rashdan scored for the visitors.
The Gaurs next play in the away fixture against Tajikistan side FC Istiklol on October 1.
Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Starting XIs
Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FC Istiklol Predicted XI
Klub Istiklol
Goalkeeper: Xasanov
Defenders: Suslov, Chobanov, Turkaj, Tabrez
Midfielders: Romish, A. Chalilov, Okoro, Exson, M. Chalilov
Forward: Dejkoni
Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Al-Nassr's XI In Their Last Fixture
Al-Nassr used the following lineup, in a 4-4-2 formation: Al-Najjar, Boushal, Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, and Yahya; Coman, Brozovic, Ângelo, and Mané; João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Nassr FC vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in Al Nassr vs FC Istiklol?
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been left out of the squad by head coach Jorge Jesus, according to Saudi daily Al-Riyadhiah.