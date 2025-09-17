Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

Israeli airstrikes targeted the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Tuesday, prompting the Houthis to activate their air defence systems in a bid to repel the incursion.
According to AP, the Israeli military confirmed the operation, describing it as a precise strike on "military infrastructure" used by the Houthis for weapons smuggling and attacks against Israel. Houthi officials, however, claimed their defences caused "great confusion" among Israeli aircraft, forcing some to retreat before completing their mission.
The strikes which involved multiple Israeli warplanes, hit key facilities at the port, including docks and storage areas, according to Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV. The channel reported 12 airstrikes in total, with explosions lighting up the night sky and causing temporary disruptions to port operations. No immediate casualties were confirmed by either side, but the attack comes amid heightened tensions following a Houthi drone strike last week that breached Israeli air defences and damaged Ramon Airport in southern Israel, injuring one person.
According to AP, houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree stated that the group's air defences, equipped with domestically produced surface-to-air missiles, confronted the Israeli jets for approximately 30 minutes, thwarting a deeper penetration into Yemeni airspace. "Our air defences caused great confusion for the Israeli aircraft and forced some combat formations to leave Yemeni airspace," Saree said in a televised address. He vowed further retaliation, warning that Israel would face "escalated operations" against its ports and cities. In the immediate aftermath, sirens sounded across central Israel as the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by Israeli defences without causing damage or injuries.