Supreme Court Orders Air Pollution Action Plan In Three Weeks

The court also criticised states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab for keeping long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards unfilled.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
supreme court air pollution
The case was taken up as part of a suo motu petition regarding these vacancies and their impact on pollution control. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- SC has given the CAQM, CPCB, and state pollution boards three weeks to submit a detailed plan to curb air pollution.

- States including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab must fill pending vacancies in their pollution control boards within three months.

- The matter will be reviewed on October 8, with the court stressing urgent action ahead of the winter pollution spike.

The Supreme Court has directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and state pollution control boards to submit a comprehensive plan to tackle air pollution within three weeks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran underlined that air quality levels deteriorate sharply during winter months, especially in the National Capital Region and adjoining states, and called for urgent preventive measures.

The court also criticised states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab for keeping long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards unfilled. It ordered these vacancies to be filled within three months. For promotions in the CAQM, CPCB, and state boards, a six-month deadline was set.

The CAQM, a statutory body of the central government, oversees air quality management in the NCR and surrounding regions. The case was taken up as part of a suo motu petition regarding these vacancies and their impact on pollution control. The next hearing is scheduled for October 8.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Mandhana Smashes 2nd Fastest Hundred, IND-W 171/3 (28.2)

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Withdraws Pullout Threat; Richardson To Replace Pycroft – Report

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  5. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs AFG Match 9 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. India Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Upholding Sovereignty at UNHRC

  3. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  4. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Mandhana Smashes 2nd Fastest Hundred, IND-W 171/3 (28.2)

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing