Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Lakshya Sen faces Li Shi Feng in Hong Kong Open 2025 final on September 14
Sen beat Chou Tien-Chen in semi-finals to reach his first major final in two years
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng will be available on BWF TV YouTube channel
Lakshya Sen will take on China’s Li Shi Feng in the Hong Kong Open 2025 men’s singles final at Hong Kong Coliseum on Sunday, September 14. The Indian shuttler has been in stunning form in the tournament, knocking out sixth seed Chou Tien-Chen in a hard-fought semi-final victory, making his first major final in two years.
Sen, seeded 20th in the tournament, sealed a 23-21, 22-20 win over Chou in the Hong Kong Open semi-final. Earlier, he sealed closely-contested wins over Wang Tzu Wei, HS Prannoy, and Ayush Shetty.
The upcoming fixture will be massive for Lakshya Sen, as he last claimed a Super 500 title in 2023 at the Canada Open. In December 2024, he won the Syed Modi International, a Super 300 tournament.
Sen’s opponent will be Li Shi Feng. The Chinese shuttler has compiled a 182-win career record with 77 losses. He holds multiple titles, including victories in the Sudirman Cup and the All-England Open. The 25-year-old has been unplayable in the Hong Kong Open, pushed to three games just once in the quarter-final match against Leong Jun Hao.
Despite an overall head-to-head advantage for Lakshya Sen – with seven wins in 13 matches – Li has won the last two outings, including matches at the All England and China Open.
Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match being played?
The Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match will be played on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The scheduled starting time is 2:50 PM IST, although it is subject to change.
Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match live in India?
The Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match will be live-streamed on the BWF TV’s YouTube channel in India. However, there will be no live broadcast of the match.