Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning to Hamas, cautioning the group against using Israeli hostages as human shields in an attempt to hinder Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza.
Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, claimed he had read reports suggesting Hamas may bring hostages above ground to use them as shields amid the intensifying bombardment. He condemned the alleged plan as a “human atrocity” and called for the immediate release of all hostages.
“I hope the leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing,” Trump wrote. “This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or ALL ‘BETS’ ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!,” he wrote.
Trump’s comments come as Israel steps up its military offensive to seize control of Gaza City. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have urged residents to evacuate the densely populated northern region of the city as operations escalate.
According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorised the expanded offensive, despite reported objections from within the Israeli defense establishment. Nevertheless, Netanyahu has pressed forward, including authorising a targeted operation in Doha last week to eliminate high-ranking Hamas officials.
That strike has drawn widespread criticism both domestically and internationally. The United Nations Security Council issued a condemnation of the attack, although the statement did not directly mention Israel, and was notably signed by the United States.
In parallel, reports from outlets including Haaretz have suggested that Trump is being viewed as potentially the only figure capable of restraining Netanyahu’s escalating campaign in Gaza.