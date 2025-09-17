Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Will Alexander Isak Start For Reds?

Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arne Slot On Isak
“Alex is far from ready for that schedule of three games in a week,” Slot told reporters after his side’s last-gasp Premier League victory at Turf Moor, secured by a Mohamed Salah penalty.
“So now he will be able either Wednesday [against Atletico] or Saturday to play 45 as a minimum, and maybe a little bit more. But if he plays 45 on Wednesday, don’t expect him to play 45 or more on Saturday because his body is not prepared for that.”
Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-to-head In UCL
The Reds and Atletico Madrid have met eight times in Europe, with Liverpool winning three, Atletico claiming three victories, and two games ending in draws.
Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Where to watch the LFC Vs ATM Match
The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv website and app.