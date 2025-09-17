Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Will Alexander Isak Start For Reds?

Liverpool FC boss Arne Slot. File

Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool also opens its campaign, against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, with eyes on Alexander Isak if the Swede could make his bow. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League so far and will look to start off their UCL campaign the similar way against Diego Simeone's side. Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on Thursday, 18 September, at Anfield

LIVE UPDATES

17 Sept 2025, 11:17:14 pm IST Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arne Slot On Isak “Alex is far from ready for that schedule of three games in a week,” Slot told reporters after his side’s last-gasp Premier League victory at Turf Moor, secured by a Mohamed Salah penalty. “So now he will be able either Wednesday [against Atletico] or Saturday to play 45 as a minimum, and maybe a little bit more. But if he plays 45 on Wednesday, don’t expect him to play 45 or more on Saturday because his body is not prepared for that.”

17 Sept 2025, 11:07:16 pm IST Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-to-head In UCL The Reds and Atletico Madrid have met eight times in Europe, with Liverpool winning three, Atletico claiming three victories, and two games ending in draws.