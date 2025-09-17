Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille, Champions League: Mbappe Scores Two Pens As Los Blancos Win

Kylian Mbappé converted two penalties and 10-man Real Madrid came back to beat visiting Marseille 2-1 on Tuesday on the opening night of the Champions League. The victory meant that 15-time champion Madrid became the first team in competition history — since the rebranding in the early 1990s — to reach 200 wins. And it gave former Madrid playing standout Xabi Alonso a victory in his Champions League debut as the club’s coach. Timothy Weah put visiting Marseille ahead early on but Mbappé struck back from the penalty spot in the 29th and 81st.

UEFA Champions League: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

From left, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz celebrate at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

1/9
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille
UEFA Champions League: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Marseille's Igor Paixao, top, out jumps Real Madrid's Federico Valverde to head the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

2/9
Champions League 2025-26: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe
Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

3/9
Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille
Champions League 2025-26: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, shoots a high ball next to Marseille defenders during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe gestures in pain during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Marseille's Benjamin Pavard, right, heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

6/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid
Champions League Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

7/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille
Champions League Soccer Match: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Marseille's Timothy Weah, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

8/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid
Spain Soccer Champions League: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, attempts a shot at goal next to Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

9/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille
Spain Soccer Champions League: Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Arda Guler, right, shoots the ball next to Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

