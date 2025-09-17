Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille, Champions League: Mbappe Scores Two Pens As Los Blancos Win

Kylian Mbappé converted two penalties and 10-man Real Madrid came back to beat visiting Marseille 2-1 on Tuesday on the opening night of the Champions League. The victory meant that 15-time champion Madrid became the first team in competition history — since the rebranding in the early 1990s — to reach 200 wins. And it gave former Madrid playing standout Xabi Alonso a victory in his Champions League debut as the club’s coach. Timothy Weah put visiting Marseille ahead early on but Mbappé struck back from the penalty spot in the 29th and 81st.