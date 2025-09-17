From left, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz celebrate at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Marseille's Igor Paixao, top, out jumps Real Madrid's Federico Valverde to head the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, shoots a high ball next to Marseille defenders during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe gestures in pain during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Marseille's Benjamin Pavard, right, heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Marseille's Timothy Weah, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, attempts a shot at goal next to Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, right, shoots the ball next to Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.