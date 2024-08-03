Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface

A 42-year-old woman was killed and her teenage daughter was seriously injured when a speeding SUV driven by a juvenile crashed into their scooter in Kidwai Nagar, police said on Saturday.
The 17-year-old driver, a Class 12 student, was arrested after the accident on Friday and a case has been filed against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023.
This incident takes place two months after another 17-year-old in Pune killed two people after he was drunk driving. The news made headlines for weeks as the driver was initially asked to write an essay as form of punishment and later the involvement of his father's power and influence surfaced.
The police have also taken the minor’s father into custody.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar said that the boy who was driving didn’t have a license, and the investigation indicates that he was trying to perform 'stunts' with his friends in the car.
Three other minors, who are classmates of the accused, ran away from the scene.
Visuals of the accident were captured on CCTV have surfaced on social media that show horrifying moment when the car crashed into the scooter and threw the two people afar.
Disclaimer: Disturbing Visuals Inside
The deceased woman has been identified as 42 year old Bhawna Mishra.
The girl, who sustained multiple fractures in her ribs and was admitted at the hospital for treatment, has been identified as Meghavi Mishra (13).
The eyewitnesses told police that the car was running at a high speed of about 100 km per hour and hit the scooter before colliding into a car which was parked on the roadside.