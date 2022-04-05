Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Andhra CM Meets Modi, Discusses Pending Provisions Of AP Reorganisation Act, Polavaram Project

Raising various issues of his state, the chief minister sought the prime minister's intervention in resolving the dispute over electricity arrears between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh pending since the bifurcation of the erstwhile state in June 2014, sources added.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. File Photo

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 8:53 pm

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and sought his intervention for early clearance of various projects and pending allocations, including the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,000 crore of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. During the hour-long meeting, the chief minister brought to the notice of the prime minister many of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014 that have still not been implemented, official sources said. Reddy requested the central government to give early approval to the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram National Irrigation Project amounting Rs 55,548.87 crore at the 2017-18 price level.


Raising various issues of his state, the chief minister sought the prime minister's intervention in resolving the dispute over electricity arrears between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh pending since the bifurcation of the erstwhile state in June 2014, sources added. This was Reddy's second meeting Modi this year. Later in the day, Reddy is scheduled to call on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as Home Minister Amit Shah to take up various issues of his state with them. 

PTI INPUTS

