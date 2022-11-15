Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Ancient Tradition, Indian Culture Still Alive In Tribal Areas: Rajasthan Guv Kalraj Mishra

As the governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra stated on Tuesday, tribal areas still preserve ancient traditions and Indian culture.

Kalraj Mishra
Kalraj Mishra File Photo

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 9:03 pm

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said the ancient tradition and Indian culture are still alive in tribal areas and called for their art and craft to be preserved.

Mishra was addressing the Adivasi Gaurav Diwas function organised at Raj Bhavan here on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda.

He said special attention should be paid to the development of education, health, basic facilities, and livelihood to remove economic disparity in the tribal society. 

He also emphasised the needful inclusion of innovations and new programmes in the planning for these areas with the objective of the overall development of the tribes.

The governor said work done by the great Birsa Munda, who is worshipped as God in the tribal society, is unforgettable.

Minister of State for Tribal Area Development Arjun Singh Bamnia said Birsa Munda sounded the bugle of the struggle for the freedom of the country in the tribal society.

