Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amritsar Encounter: Wanted To Catch Gangsters Alive, Gave Them Chance To Surrender Says Police

Three policemen and a journalist were also injured. Amritsar DCP M S Bhullar said police had asked the two gangsters suspected to be involved in Sidhu Moosewala's killing to surrender.

undefined
Two gangsters killed in Sidhu Moosewala murder case Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:13 pm

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it wanted to catch alive the two gangsters allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder and had asked them to surrender but they did not stop firing.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police on Wednesday. They hid in a building in Bhakna village near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, according to police.

Three policemen and a journalist were also injured. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M S Bhullar said police had asked the two gangsters to surrender.

Related stories

Punjab: 2 Suspected Killers Of Sidhu Moosewala Killed In Punjab's Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala Not The First, Punjabi Singers Have Long Been In Line Of Gangsters' Fire

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

"We wanted to catch them alive. But when they did not stop firing, they were killed in the exchange of fire," he told reporters in Amritsar.

Replying to a question, Bhullar said the gangsters were dropped at the building by a vehicle and efforts are being made to trace it.

"During a search by forensic teams, 31 rounds of AK-47, a 45 bore pistol and two magazines were recovered from the building (where the gangsters were gunned down)," the DCP said.

A broken mobile has also been recovered and the forensic teams will examine it, he said. On Wednesday, police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a 9 mm pistol from the gangsters.

Asked whether any drugs were recovered from the encounter site, Bhullar said, "We have recovered some tablets and our forensic teams are examining them." No document has been recovered, he said when asked if any fake passports were found.

The bodies of the two gangsters have been shifted to the Amritsar civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, Bhullar said. Meanwhile, Roopa's family members reached Amritsar.

They said they had disowned him in 2017-18. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Tags

National Sidhu Moosewala Murder Sidhu Moosewala Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Moosewala Killing Red Corner Notice Goldy Brar Punjab Police Mansa District Amritsar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes