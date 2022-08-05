Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Terms Congress Protests ‘Appeasement Politics’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he believed that the Congress has chosen August 5 for its strong protests in black clothes to show its opposition over the Ram temple issue.

undefined
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:05 pm

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament house complex, Shah said everybody saw protests from Congress leaders of late in regular clothes they wore but they especially chose black clothes for Friday's agitation as Modi had peacefully resolved an over 550-year dispute involving the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and performed its 'shilanyas' on this day.

The construction of the temple, central to the faith of crores of people, is now in full swing, he noted.

The issues of ED action and price rise are only excuses, Shah claimed, adding that the Congress has chosen to express its opposition to the foundation-laying ceremony and the ongoing construction of the temple by protesting in black clothes.

Related stories

Uproot Inferiority Complex To Achieve Independence In Truest Sense: Amit Shah

'Mango Man': Haji Khan Names Two New Mangoes After Sushmita Sen And Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Top Brass Of NIA, Delhi Police

As the opposition party cannot dare speak openly against the issue, it has given a hidden message of its stand against the temple's foundation-stone laying as well as construction, he said. 

"I clearly believe that the Congress has chosen August 5 for its strong protests in black clothes to show its opposition over the temple issue," he said. 

The home minister said the Congress is not willing to drop its "appeasement politics" despite facing so many poll defeats.

He noted that the Congress had been protesting on the issues like the Enforcement Directorate action against its leaders and price rise since Parliament's monsoon session last month. What was so special today, he asked, adding that there was no ED action on Friday. 

"It was on this day Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple at Ram Janmbhoomi which is the centre of faith of crores of people. The dispute had remained unresolved for over 550 years, and the Congress which was in power for most of time since independence did nothing to resolve it. Modi worked to find a solution peacefully and laid the temple's foundations stone... It is that sacred day today," Shah said.

The politics of appeasement has harmed the country a lot since independence and all parties should leave it, he said. 

Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders hit the streets to protest against price rise and unemployment with a host of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being detained by police for nearly six hours. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Congress Protests Inflation / Price Rise Unemployment GST Rise Union Home Minister Amit Shah Politics Ram Mandir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years