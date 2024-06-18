National

Amit Shah Hails Recovery Of American Paraglider's Body By ITBP In Daring Mission

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the recovery of an American paraglider's body by a team of the ITBP from 14,800 feet high in the mountains risking their own lives and said their dedication to humanity is commendable.

Shah in a post on 'X' said the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountain rescue team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh and recovered the body of an American citizen, who lost his life in an accident while paragliding.

The remains of 31-year-old American paraglider Trevor Bockstahler, missing near Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, were brought down from 14,800 feet by the ITBP mountaineers on Monday after one of the most challenging rescue missions that spanned more than 48-hours.

