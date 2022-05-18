Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Condoles Death Of 12 People Due To Wall Collapse In Gujarat

Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district and said the local administration is providing relief to the affected people.

Amit Shah Condoles Death Of 12 People Due To Wall Collapse In Gujarat
Amit Shah in Kolkata PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 4:54 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district and said the local administration is providing relief to the affected people.

The home minister also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation. At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday.

Related stories

Gujarat: 12 Labourers Killed In Wall Collapse At Salt Factory In Morbi, Rescue Operations On

"The death of 12 people in an accident in Morbi, Gujarat is very sad. I have spoken to the Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp ji. The administration is busy in providing relief. The injured are being rushed to the hospital and they are being treated. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted in Hindi.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Labourers Killed Morbi District Labourers Wall Collapse 12 People Died Salt Packaging Factory India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats