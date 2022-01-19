Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
On January 15, the Union Territory administration imposed "complete restriction on non-essential movement" during weekends amid a surge in Covid cases.

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 3:49 pm

A traders body, dealing with essential supplies, on Wednesday announced its decision to observe weekend lockdown here to support the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

On January 15, the Union Territory administration imposed "complete restriction on non-essential movement" during weekends amid a surge in Covid cases. In the highest single-day spike this month, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 4,651 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 3,66,851 while three deaths pushed the death toll linked to the pandemic to 4,575.

“We are dealing with essential supplies and hence do not come under the purview of the lockdown announced by the administration. However, given the situation in view of the rising covid-19 cases, our advisory committee met and decided to observe the weekend lockdown voluntarily to support the efforts of the administration to contain the spread of the disease,” President Traders Federation, WareHouse Nehru Market, Deepak Gupta told reporters here.

However, he said the federation would ensure regular supplies while working for five days from Monday to Friday. “We have taken this decision in the best interest of public safety. We will make it sure that the supply chain is not affected,” Gupta said. He said, "In the past two waves of COVID-19, the federation has activated the three war rooms for supply of oxygen, ration and medicines and anyone in need of the these items should contact the concerned for the same."

